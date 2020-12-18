Hunter totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

On a team desperate for talent, Hunter slid right into the Hawks' starting lineup last season, and the result was a mix of highs and lows. He managed 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in his rookie season, and at times the Virginia product turned in some breakout performances, but he also scored less than 10 points in 21 of 63 games. The Hawks hope Hunter will rise to the occasion and make his sophomore campaign a breakout season.