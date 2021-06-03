Hunter ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-89 victory over the Knicks.

Hunter continues to work his way through a knee injury but at this point, his availability seems all but assured. While his numbers have been far from mind-blowing, his impact on the court is undeniable, highlighted by the fact the team easily accounted for the fourth-seeded Knicks in just five games. The Hawks will now face the 76ers in the second round of the playoffs, a matchup that is sure to be must-watch viewing.