Hunter fouled out of Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Pistons after recording 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.

Hunter shot the ball well in the win, continuing what has been a solid offensive start to the season. Unfortunately, as is often the case with Hunter, he failed to add anything of note to his stat sheet. While he can certainly be classed as an above-average wing defender, his efforts do not typically translate well when it comes to fantasy value. He is fine to have on a 12-team roster but given what we have seen in the past, he is better suited as a streamer.