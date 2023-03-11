Hunter had 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-107 victory over the Wizards.

Hunter had himself a nice game Friday, scoring an efficient 18 points to go with a pair of defensive stats. This is about all you can hope for when rostering Hunter, a player known for his lack of diversity when it comes to fantasy production. While he isn't out of place in a 12-team league, he should be viewed as more of a streaming option as opposed to a long-term asset.