Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Drops 26 in narrow loss
Hunter finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Raptors.
Hunter topped 20 points for the second time in three games as he continues to heat up from behind the arc. The rookie has rounded into form recently, Saturday's performance extending his double-digit scoring streak to eight contests. Over his past three contests, hunter's accumulated 71 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting a combined 25-of-46 from the field and 10-of-18 from behind the arc.
