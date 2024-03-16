Hunter finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-122 loss to Utah.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high as Hunter topped 20 points for only the second time in the last eight games. He hasn't had many ceiling performances lately, but the fifth-year forward has been a consistent contributor from the second unit, scoring in double digits in 16 straight games while averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 boards, 2.4 threes, and 1.3 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.