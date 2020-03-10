Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Drops third double-double
Hunter finished with 13 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FG), 11 boards, and two assists in 37 minutes of a 143-138 win against the Hornets.
Hunter notched his third career double-double in the contest, turning in a balanced effort in the double overtime win. His scoring has dipped this month after a surge in February, but with his spot in the rotation secure, the rookie will continue to get a chance to grow his game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...