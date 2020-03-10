Hunter finished with 13 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FG), 11 boards, and two assists in 37 minutes of a 143-138 win against the Hornets.

Hunter notched his third career double-double in the contest, turning in a balanced effort in the double overtime win. His scoring has dipped this month after a surge in February, but with his spot in the rotation secure, the rookie will continue to get a chance to grow his game.