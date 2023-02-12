Hunter ended Saturday's 125-106 win over San Antonio with 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 33 minutes.

Hunter was one of several Hawks that dazzled against the Spurs, and he was remarkably efficient from the field en route to his third game with at least 20 points in the current month. Hunter is still prone to having some down games from time to time, but he seems to be finding some momentum heading into the All-Star break. He's averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 contests.