Hunter compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during the Hawks' 133-109 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

The 2019 fourth overall pick is already drawing rave reviews in camp from coach Lloyd Pierce, and Monday's performance offered a glimpse of the reasons for some of the praise. Hunter's efficient offensive night wasn't surprising, considering he shot 48.8 percent and 52.0 percent, respectively, over two college seasons at Virginia. Hunter has a chance to secure the starting small forward role during the exhibition slate, and he got off to an impressive start in that regard Monday.