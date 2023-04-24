Hunter amassed 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hunter scored his most points of the opening-round series thanks to an efficient shooting night and finished second on the team in scoring behind Trae Young (35). The Virginia product also grabbed seven boards, tying him for second on the team with Clint Capela. Through four playoff matchups versus Boston, Hunter has averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.