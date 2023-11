Hunter was ejected from Friday's game against the 76ers with two technical fouls in the second quarter. He finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes.

Hunter was unhappy with the officiating and let his emotions get the best of him. He'll be back in action Tuesday against the Pacers. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey will pick up most of the slack in the second half.