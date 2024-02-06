Hunter totaled 27 points (10-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 149-144 loss to the Clippers.

Hunter once again operated under a minutes restriction in his third game back from an extended absence while he recovered from a non-surgical procedure on his right knee, but his extremely efficient shooting and quality contributions on the board allowed him to deliver the goods for fantasy managers who kept him active Monday. Even though Hunter's true shooting percentage sits at a career-best 61.2 percent, Monday's elite performance was a major outlier, and fantasy managers shouldn't look to chase it even if his minutes restriction is loosened a bit for Wednesday's game in Boston. Beyond occasionally catching fire from the field and three-point range, Hunter offers a rather lean fantasy profile. He's averaging just 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game on the season, making him a neutral or negative contributor in all four categories.