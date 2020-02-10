Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Excellent effort versus Knicks
Hunter produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five steals and one assist in 48 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.
Hunter was able to give it a go again despite his ankle ailment and even logged a career high in minutes. It's the second time this season that Hunter has swiped at least five steals, and while he has been inconsistent, the rookie forward has shown some flashes and will likely continue to receive no shortage of minutes.
