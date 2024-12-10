Hunter is probable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter has appeared in 11 straight games, and it looks like that streak will continue Wednesday. He continues to come off the bench, even with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) sidelined against the Nuggets on Sunday, but Hunter has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, averaging 22.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes.