Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Explodes for 25 points
Hunter had 25 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards.
Hunter delivered one of his best scoring outputs of the season in this contest, and he has scored 10 or more points in four of his last five games. The rookie is averaging 11.0 points per game during January, but that figure is lower than the point-per-game average he posted during December or October/November. He will try to extend his solid run of play Tuesday at Toronto.
