Hunter compiled 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 37 minutes in Monday's 108-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Although he coughed up the ball a team-high six times, Hunter led the Hawks in scoring. He converted over 50 percent of his shots and registered decent numbers in almost every category. The Virginia product is remarkably consistent through 13 games and is equally effective at the perimeter and under the rim.
