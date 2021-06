Hunter (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 2 battle against the 76ers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After missing Game 1 with knee soreness, Hunter's status is still unknown for Game 2. Coach Nate McMillan shared that Hunter did some shooting Monday but that was it. If Hunter is unable to play Tuesday, expect Solomon Hill to get the start once again. Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter should see more minutes as well.