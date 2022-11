Hunter ended with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to Miami.

Hunter returned to form in Sunday's matchup after struggling to eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his previous appearance Friday in Houston. He managed to contribute across the board in the loss, notching his first two-steal performance of the season. Hunter is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 19 games.