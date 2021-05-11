Hunter (knee) played 14 minutes off the bench in Monday's 125-124 win over the Wizards, finishing with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds.

As expected, Hunter faced significant restrictions Monday as he made his return from a six-week absence that spanned 24 games. Considering that Hunter already suffered a setback with his right knee when the Hawks brought him back sooner than expected, Atlanta will likely be more motivated to ramp the 23-year-old back up slowly. After starting in his first 18 appearances of the season, Hunter will likely be brought off the bench for the foreseeable future until he's free of restrictions, perhaps at some point during the postseason. Given his expected limitations over the Hawks' final three regular-season games, Hunter doesn't look like a particularly appealing fantasy option for leagues that remain active.