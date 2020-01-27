Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Goes off for 25 points
Hunter totaled 25 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards.
Hunter has now reached double figures in scoring in four of his last five outings, averaging 15.0 points on 45.2 percent shooting during that stretch. Unfortunately, he's chipping in more modest outputs in other areas, delivering 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game in that same span. If he maintains that level of production, he can be a 12-team option, but a longer look at his game logs suggests his recent form should be viewed as far from reliable.
