Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Goes scoreless against Pacers
Hunter went scoreless (0-3 FG) in 30 minutes minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Pacers. He grabbed two rebounds and committed two turnovers.
This was a forgettable performance from Hunter, who was coming off 16-point and 11-point performances in his past two outings. He has been extremely streaky of late and while he should remain a starter, his lack of consistency should hurt his upside considerably.
