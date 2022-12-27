Hunter (ankle) participated in the Hawks' morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter remains questionable with a sprained left ankle, but his participation at shootaround is certainly an encouraging development. The fourth-year forward suffered the injury during the first half of Friday's win over Detroit, but he was back on the court to start the third quarter and finished with nine points, five rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.