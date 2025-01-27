Hunter (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
An illness prevented Hunter from playing in Saturday's game against the Raptors, but he has recovered enough to suit up for Monday's contest. He has averaged 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.7 minutes per game since and including Jan. 1.
