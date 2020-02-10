Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Good to go Monday
Hunter (ankle) will play Monday against the Magic, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter will take the court Monday as expected after entering the day with a probable tag thanks to an ankle issue. Across three appearances this month, the rookie is averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 37.7 minutes.
