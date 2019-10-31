Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Good to go Thursday
Hunter (teeth) is no longer listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Hunter has been cleared to play Thursday after entering the day with a probable tag due to a dental issue. The rookie has been solid through four games this season, averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per tilt.
