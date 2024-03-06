Hunter (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available. The fifth-year forward has averaged 19.1 points on 53/47/86 shooting splits over his last eight appearances.
