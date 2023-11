Hunter headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent right hand injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter tried to dribble through CJ McCollum and got picked off, but he immediately grabbed his hand and looked in pain, to the point that he went straight to the locker room holding his hand. If he can't return, then AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic would be in line to see extra minutes.