Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Heads to locker room
Hunter went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Conti notes that it looked as if Hunter got hit in the eye. He should be considered questionable to return.
