Hunter chipped in 26 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 victory over the Pistons.

Making his eighth straight start, Hunter produced his best scoring effort during that stretch, and his best since dropping 27 points in the Jazz on March 15. The fifth-year forward has averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 2.3 assists during his stint in the starting five, and the fact that he held onto his spot even with Jalen Johnson back in his usual role bodes well for Hunter's fantasy value over the final couple weeks.