Hunter (hip) finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls.

Back in action after a four-game absence due to a right hip strain, Hunter appeared to be on a minute restriction, given that he started but didn't play the overtime period despite not dealing with any foul trouble. The Hawks could look to hold Hunter out of the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Memphis (or limit his minutes if he plays), but the 25-year-old forward shouldn't face any major restrictions in the games that follow.