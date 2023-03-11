Hunter is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics with a sprained right ankle, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter is at risk of missing his first game since Jan. 25 with a right ankle sprain after logging 35 or more minutes in two of his last three appearances. With Bogdan Bogdanovic (back) already ruled out, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin and Garrison Mathews could be thrust into more prominent roles if Hunter also sits.
