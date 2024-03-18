Hunter ended with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 victory over the Clippers.

Hunter inflicted significant damage in only 24 minutes of play, ending the evening as Atlanta's second-best scoring option. The former first-round pick has filled a variety of roles over his five seasons with the Hawks, but he is currently enjoying his best scoring season as a pro despite battling a number of injuries. The Virginia product is averaging 15.6 points over 43 games.