Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Inefficient night Wednesday
Hunter had 10 points (2-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Bucks.
Hunter popped up on the injury report prior to Wednesday's game with an apparent knee contusion. However, there was never any indication he was going to miss the game and he was able to play 35 minutes in the loss. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends as he finished with just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Hunter is seeing plenty of court time but at this stage is really just a deeper league asset.
