Hunter had 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the Clippers.

Hunter has swung back into fantasy relevancy with four strong games after his three-game absence. He's averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the recent span. His four-game average of 36.5 minutes per game indicates that he will continue to be heavily involved in the offense.