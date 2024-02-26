Hunter provided 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 109-92 win over the Magic.

Hunter seems to have settled into a bench role, and the veteran forward is playing at a high level despite being a starter throughout most of his career before this season. Hunter, who lost his starting role after going down with a knee injury in late December, has now scored in double digits in each of his last seven games off the bench, averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in that stretch.