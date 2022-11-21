Hunter is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.
Hunter was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and is now questionable for Monday's contest. If the fourth-year forward misses his first game of the season, AJ Griffin, Justin Holiday and Jalen Johnson would be candidates for increased roles.
