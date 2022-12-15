Hunter ended Wednesday's 135-124 loss to the Magic with a team-high 25 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

The Hawks came out very flat, losing the first quarter 50-22, and while Hunter led the comeback attempt from there his efforts weren't enough to close the gap. The fourth-year forward has been productive since returning from a four-game absence due to a hip strain, and over the last three contests he's averaging 20.0 points, 3.3 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 assists.