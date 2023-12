Hunter racked up 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to Philadelphia.

Hunter led the Hawks in scoring Friday with Trae Young (illness) out for the game, and the former has now scored in double digits in eight straight games. That's Hunter's main contribution to Atlanta and he's managed to play 31-plus minutes in three straight games.