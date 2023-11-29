Hunter recorded 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hunter was one of two Atlanta players who scored 18 points in a woeful showing offensively for the Hawks, and while Hunter's final stat line was decent, he had a fair share of struggles from beyond the arc. Hunter was coming off three consecutive outings with 20 or more points before Tuesday, so he is currently going through his most productive scoring stretch of the campaign.