Hunter registered 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat.

Hunter was one of the few bright spots for Atlanta, which got only nine points from Trae Young and shot just 40.0 percent from the field while committing 15 turnovers. Hunter's 24 points marked a new postseason career high and extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven straight games.