Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Likely to play Wednesday
Hunter (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter played through his minor ankle injury during Monday's loss against Orlando, logging 33 minutes and 10 points in the start. The rookie's appearance on the injury report Wednesday is likely just a precaution, as Hunter will presumably be active barring any major setbacks.
