Hunter (hip) wasn't a full participant in Thursday's practice, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter has missed the last three games due to a right hip flexor strain. Hunter's status for Friday's game against the Nets is still uncertain.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out for at least a week•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Sidelined Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Available Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable against Orlando•