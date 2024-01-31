Hunter (knee) played 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 138-122 win over the Lakers, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.

Hunter came off the bench for the first time since the 2021-22 season, with the Hawks deploying him off the second unit in an effort to manage his minutes coming off a 19-game absence due to a non-surgical procedure on his sore right knee. As expected, Hunter was held under 20 minutes in his first game action since Dec. 20, and he could continue to come off the bench for a few more contests while he ramps back up to the typical 30-minute role he held prior to the injury. For the season, Hunter holds averages of 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in 29.7 minutes while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 90.7 percent from the free-throw line. Because of his deficiencies in multiple categories and lack of standout production in any one area aside from free-throw percentage, Hunter shouldn't be viewed as a must-roster player in 12-team leagues, especially while he likely faces some restrictions with his minutes for the next few games.