Hunter ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 loss to the Knicks.

Hunter scored 15-plus points in four of his first five appearances of the season but has been much more inconsistent since then, as he's scored in double figures in just three of his last six outings while also struggling to generate consistency in secondary categories. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.