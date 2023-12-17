Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable to play Monday against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter logged a standard workload Saturday versus Cleveland in his return from a three-game absence due to knee soreness, so his inclusion on Sunday's injury report could be mostly precautionary. He joins Clint Capela (knee) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) as questionable.
