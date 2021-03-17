Hunter (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Earlier in the week, GM Travis Schlenk intimated that Hunter might be able to return for Thursday's contest, but it looks like the wing will need a bit more time to work back from surgery on his right knee. When asked about Hunter's chances to play Thursday, coach Nate McMillan responded: "I haven't heard that. He's been working out, he's getting closer, but playing [Thursday]? That's something we haven't really talked much about." For now, consider Hunter day-to-day as the Hawks look ahead to an eight-game Western Conference road trip that begins Saturday in Los Angeles.