Hunter posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Clippers.

Tony Snell has performed well in Hunter's absence, but the HAwks must be thrilled to have Hunter back. The versatile Virginia product was an influential two-way catalyst and a mainstay in the starting five to begin the season. The team will play it cautiously with Hunter and cap his minutes in the short-term, but barring any setbacks, we should see Hunter's minutes rise to usual levels within the week.