Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old was sidelined the last two games with the left ankle sprain, but there's a chance he can retake the court Wednesday. Hunter's return would be a big boost for the Hawks, who will already be without DeAndre' Bembry (hand) and Cam Reddish (concussion).

