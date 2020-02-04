Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: May return Wednesday
Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old was sidelined the last two games with the left ankle sprain, but there's a chance he can retake the court Wednesday. Hunter's return would be a big boost for the Hawks, who will already be without DeAndre' Bembry (hand) and Cam Reddish (concussion).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...