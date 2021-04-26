Hunter (knee) remains out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

When Hunter underwent what the Hawks termed as a minor procedure for his right knee on April 5, head coach Nate McMillan said the forward would only miss "a couple of days." Three weeks later, Hunter remains sidelined, and the team has yet to provide a clear update on when he might be available to take the court. Given his sketchy timeline for a return along with uncertainty about what his role might look like when he's available to play, Hunter is tough to justify holding in most fantasy leagues at this stage of the season.