Hunter (hip) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter could return for Friday's game after missing the last three games with a right hip flexor strain. Hunter will likely replace AJ Griffin in the starting lineup when he retakes the court. The 24-year-old forward was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, so he is likely to return soon, if not Friday.